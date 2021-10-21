CBSE Board Exams term-1 exams: Datesheet released for Class 10, 12 minor subjects

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the datesheet for minor subjects for the term-1 examinations. Candidates can check the complete datesheet on the official website at cbse.gov.in.

The term-1 minor subject examinations for class 10 will begin on November 17 and conclude on December 7. As per the latest notification, minor subject exams for class 12 will be conducted from November 16-December 30.

For class 10, the painting exam will be held on November 17 followed by Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa and Thai exams on November 18.

The Indian languages exams such as Urdu course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujrati, Manipuri and Urdu course-B will be held on November 20 from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

The foreign languages exams for French, German, Russian, Persian, and Nepali along with Carnatic music (vocal) will be conducted on December 7.

For class 12, the exams for entrepreneurship, beauty and wellness will be conducted on November 16. Financial markets and management, typography and computer application, medical diagnostics and textile design exams will be held on November 17.

The exams for yoga, artificial intelligence will be conducted on November 22 whereas National Cadet Corps (NCC), information technology and shorthand (English) exams will be held on November 26.