CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 result to be released soon, here’s all you need to know

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the result of term-1 class 10, 12 board exams soon. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites of the board — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

To check the result, students will have to visit the official website and log in with their school number, roll number. Along with the website, the scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.

Steps to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Result:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘class 10 class 12 term 1 results’.

Step 3: Log in using the credentials such as roll number, school number on the login window.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also released the Class 10, 12 sample papers for term-2 exams on the CBSE website. The official datesheet for term-2 board exams has not bee released yet but it is expected that the exams will be held in March-April 2022.

A passage in the Class 10 English exam was “not in accordance with” the guidelines for preparing question papers, the CBSE had said after the board received allegations of regressive ideology, and promoting gender stereotypes. Passage number 1 and questions on the passage have been dropped and students will get full marks for the questions.