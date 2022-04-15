CBSE Term-1 Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Admit cards released for private candidates

CBSE Term-2 Admit Card 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released admit cards for private candidates who will take the term-2 class 10, 12 examinations. Candidates can download their admit cards from the CBSE’s official website at cbse.gov.in.

Read | CBSE to restore single board exam next year

CBSE term-2 board exams will begin on April 26 for all classes and will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15 for Class 12. The term-2 exams will be held on 50 per cent of the previously prescribed reduced syllabus. Private candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

How to download CBSE term-2 admit card 2022

Step 1: Visit the CBSE’s official website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the Admit Card for Private Candidates link on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open, and candidates must choose one of the following options: application number, previous roll number and year, and candidate name.

Step 4: To log in, enter your User ID, Password, and Security Pin.

Step 5: The CBSE term 2 admit card for classes 10 and 12 will appear on the screen.

The question papers will include both objective and subjective questions, including case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer types. The exams for term-2 will be for a duration of two hours.