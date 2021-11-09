CBSE Term-1 board exams 2022: Students can change exam centre till November 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term-1 board exams for class 10, 12 will begin on November 16, 2021. Since many of the students are currently not present in the city of their school, the board has allowed such students to change their exam city for upcoming board exams.

The facility for change of examination centre would be available till November 10, 2021, for the students residing in some other city due to COVID-19. Students can opt for the exam centre change facility for theory exams but they will compulsorily have to attend practical exams at their schools. Students must send their request to change exam city by November 10 midnight.

The students will have the option to opt for only one city as a centre of examination for both theory and practical. Two separate centres, one for theory and one for practicals, will not be allowed.

The choice of the city should be submitted carefully as no change would be allowed once the School submits a request. The board will not accept requests under any circumstances beyond the schedule mentioned above. Keep checking the official website to get more updates on CBSE Board Exam 2022,” the official notice read. After the schools have received the requests from students, they have to upload the requests on the CBSE server by November 12 till 11:59 pm.