CBSE term-1 board exams 2022: Here’s Class 10 social science paper analysis

November 30, 2021 2:03:06 pm
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the term-1 class 10 board exam 2021-22 of Social Studies today. The subject code of the paper is 087. The exam was conducted on November 30, 2021, from 11 am to 12:30 pm. As per students and experts, the paper was of moderate difficulty level with all questions asked from the term-1 syllabus
The question paper carried 40 marks and needed to be attempted in 90 minutes. The question paper had four sections (Section A, B, C and D). There was no negative marking, each question contained 0.8 marks and more details about these sections are given below.
|Section-A
|24 questions of 1 mark each (only 20 questions to be answered) on Employability & Identification Skills.
|Section-B
|22 questions of 1 mark each (only 18 questions to be answered) on Subject-Specific Knowledge Skills.
|Section-C
|12 questions of 1 mark each (only 10 questions to be answered) on Competency/ Case-Based Questions
|Section-D
|2 questions of 1 mark each (Both 2 questions to be answered) on map understanding skills.
“The overall difficulty level of the questions was average. The questions were based only on the topics mentioned in the term-1 CBSE syllabus. Most of the students were able to finish it in time. The question paper had a variety of questions like MCQ, match the following, fill in the blanks, correctly or incorrectly matched pairs, case-based, assertion/reason, true/ false and map identification. The paper was scored and conceptualised,” said Yogesh Chandra Pandey, Senior Educator- Unison World School, Dehradun.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-