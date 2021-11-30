CBSE term-1 board exams 2022: Here’s Class 10 social science paper analysis

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the term-1 class 10 board exam 2021-22 of Social Studies today. The subject code of the paper is 087. The exam was conducted on November 30, 2021, from 11 am to 12:30 pm. As per students and experts, the paper was of moderate difficulty level with all questions asked from the term-1 syllabus

The question paper carried 40 marks and needed to be attempted in 90 minutes. The question paper had four sections (Section A, B, C and D). There was no negative marking, each question contained 0.8 marks and more details about these sections are given below.

Section-A 24 questions of 1 mark each (only 20 questions to be answered) on Employability & Identification Skills. Section-B 22 questions of 1 mark each (only 18 questions to be answered) on Subject-Specific Knowledge Skills. Section-C 12 questions of 1 mark each (only 10 questions to be answered) on Competency/ Case-Based Questions Section-D 2 questions of 1 mark each (Both 2 questions to be answered) on map understanding skills.

“The overall difficulty level of the questions was average. The questions were based only on the topics mentioned in the term-1 CBSE syllabus. Most of the students were able to finish it in time. The question paper had a variety of questions like MCQ, match the following, fill in the blanks, correctly or incorrectly matched pairs, case-based, assertion/reason, true/ false and map identification. The paper was scored and conceptualised,” said Yogesh Chandra Pandey, Senior Educator- Unison World School, Dehradun.