CBSE term-1 exams 2021-22: Board allows students to change exam city 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the term-1 date sheets for classes 10 and 12 on Monday. The exams will begin on November 30 and December 1 for classes 10 and 12 respectively. Since many of the students are currently not present in the city of their school, the board has allowed such students to change their exam city for upcoming board exams.

The board will soon release a notification in this regard. Schools will then have to follow the guidelines issued by CBSE to forward the request through an online system.

As per the notification, no request after the schedule will be accepted by the board for a change of examination centre city. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation and conducting of online classes many students are currently not residing in the city of their schools.

This is the first time that CBSE will be conducting the board exams in two phases — Term 1 and 2. The board has also increased the number of exam centres from 7,000 to 14,000.