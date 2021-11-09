CBSE Term-1 admit card 2022: When and where to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 admit card 2022 today. It will be made available for the schools. The schools can download it online, at cbse.gov.in. After downloading the admit card the schools will distribute it to the students.

Along with the CBSE Term 1 Board exam 2022 admit card, the board will also release exam guidelines, detailed processes at the exam centre, etc. In a recent notice released the board has announced the CBSE term 1 date sheet for the major and minor subjects. The instructions given on the admit card are applicable for the major and minor subject exams.

To get the admit card, students need to contact the concerned school authorities and then report at the school to collect the admit card. The schools shall also contact the students regarding the same.

CBSE board exams 2022 admit card consists of important details regarding the exam like the exam time, centre details, roll number, etc. It is an important document and only after showing it students will be allowed to take the test. Students need to carry the admit card in for all the exams and it has to be carried as a hard copy, clearly printed on an A4 sheet.

The CBSE Class 10 board exams 2022 for the minor subject is scheduled to start from November 17, and for the ‘major’ subject, the exam will be held from November 30 till December 11, 2021. CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022 for ‘minor’ subjects will start from November 17, and the ‘major’ subjects will be held from December 1 to 22, 2021.

CBSE Term 1 question papers will have objective-type questions. The duration of the exam will be an hour and a half and the span of minor papers will be as referenced on date sheets. Students will get 20 minutes to read the question paper. Furthermore, the board has announced that due to the winter season, the exams will begin at 11:30 am rather than 10:30 am.

The board assessments for CBSE Term 2 will be held in the months of March-April 2022. Term 2 exam will be of subjective format. The CBSE board will not announce results as pass, compartment or essential repeat at the end of Term 1 exams. A combined result at the end of Term 2 will be given which will contain the addition of marks from Term 1 and Term 2.