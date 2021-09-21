CBSE Teachers awards: 22 teachers, principals felicitated for excellence in education 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today felicitated 22 teachers and principals at the CBSE Teachers Award 2021. The awards were felicitated by Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devito to 22 awardees who are primary, secondary, and senior secondary level teachers.

Referring to the awardees, the minister said, “On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to those inspiring teachers who have shown enthusiasm in teaching and learning, have provided excellence in work and innovation. The teachers took their personal efforts in the difficult situations arising out of the COVID-19 situation and the challenges are handled well so that the pandemic does not hinder their students’ learning.”

CBSE congratulates recipients of awards for Excellence in Teaching & School Leadership 2020 21#CBSE #TeachersAward pic.twitter.com/dDJoi1tL3z — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) September 21, 2021

Only a working teacher with at least 10 years of regular teaching experience in CBSE affiliated school(s) and working principals with 10 years of regular teaching experience and 5 years as a principal in CBSE affiliated school(s) were eligible to apply.

The Central Board of Secondary Education instituted the “CBSE Honour for Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership” under the aegis of MoE in the year 2000 to give public recognition to the meritorious services of outstanding teachers of schools affiliated to it. Each award consists of a merit certificate, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 50,000/-.