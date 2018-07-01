CBSE Teacher’s Award 2018: Principals, teachers can apply, check how to register

CBSE Teacher’s Award 2018: The registration has commenced from June 29, 2018. The registration has commenced from June 29, 2018.

CBSE Teacher’s Award 2018: For the very first time, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched an online portal, inviting applications from principals as well as teachers to apply for CBSE awards 2017-2018. The registration has commenced from June 29, 2018. The objective of the new online application system is to bring transparency and objectivity in entire assessment process. The selection of teachers will be made on the basis of their contributions, academic interest, reputation in the community and commitment towards education.

Awards

This year, the number of awards have increased from 34 to 48. There are 5 awards for Principals and the rest are for various primary secondary and senior secondary subject teachers. For the first time 10 awards out of 48 have been earmarked for performing arts, special educators, school counselors, vocational subjects, physical education and IT teachers also.

Selection criteria

The National Level Screening Committee at the CBSE headquarter will make the selection on the basis of:

— General criteria for all categories of awards, such as academic qualifications, scholarly contributions, functional research, curriculum, community and student development achievements, awards and honours.

— Specific criteria, which will cover effectiveness as a teacher, remedial teaching, contribution

of the teacher thereof

— Face to face interaction

— Two video graphed lessons of 30 minutes each of actual classroom teaching with lesson plans

The online application submission can be done till July 13, 2018 at the official website, cbse.nic.in. The shortlisted candidates will be intimated on July 14 for uploading supporting documents. The entire process will be completed by July 30.

