CBSE syllabus for Class 12 History exams 2019, check here

CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: Here is the detail syllabus for History before appearing for the examinations.

CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10, 12 examinations from the month of February next year. The board will conduct the examinations of vocational subjects from February to March 2019, the schedule and date of the examinations will be released later.

Apart from the 40 different vocational subjects, the board will conduct exams for Typography and Computer Applications (English), Web applications, Graphics, Office Communication, etc in February as these subjects have larger practical component, and shorter theory papers.

Here is the detail syllabus of Class 12 History paper

History

The Story of the First Cities: Harappan Archaeology broad overview

Early urban centres. Story of discovery: Harappan civilization. Excerpt: Archaeological report on a major site. Discussion: how it has been utilized by archaeologists/ historians.

Political and Economic History: How inscriptions tell a story

Broad overview: Political and economic history from the Mauryan to the Gupta period. Story of discovery: Inscriptions and the decipherment of the script. Shifts in the understanding of political and economic history. Excerpt: Asokan inscription and Gupta period land grant. Discussion: Interpretation of inscriptions by historians.

Social Histories: Using the Mahabharata

Broad overview: Issues in social history, including caste, class, kinship and gender. Story of discovery: Transmission and publications of the Mahabharata. Excerpt: From the Mahabharata, illustrating how it has been used by historians. Discussion: Other sources for reconstructing social history.

A History of Buddhism: Sanchi Stupa

Broad overview: (a) A brief review of religious histories of Vedic religion, Jainism, Vaisnavism, Saivism. (b) Focus on Buddhism. Story of discovery: Sanchi stupa. Excerpt: Reproduction of sculptures from Sanchi. Discussion: Ways in which sculpture has been interpreted by historians, other sources for reconstructing the history of Buddhism.

Agrarian Relations: The Ain-i- Akbari

Broad overview: (a) Structure of agrarian relations in the 16th and 17th centuries.

(b) Patterns of change over the period. Story of Discovery: Account of the compilation and translation of Ain-i-Akbari. Excerpt: From the Ain-i-Akbari. Discussion: Ways in which historians have used the text to reconstruct history.

New Architecture: Hampi

Broad Overview: (a) Outline of new buildings during Vijayanagar period — temples, forts, irrigation facilities. (b) Relationship between architecture and the political system. Story of Discovery: Account of how Hampi was found. Excerpt: Visuals of buildings at Hampi. Discussion: Ways in which historians have analysed and interpreted these structures.

Religious Histories: The Bhakti-Sufi Tradition

Broad Overview

(a) Outline of religious developments during this period.

(b) Ideas and practices of the Bhakti-Sufi saints. Story of Transmission: How Bhakti-Sufi compositions have been preserved.

Medieval Society through travellers’ accounts

Broad overview

Outline of social and cultural life as they appear in travellers’ accounts. Story of their writings: A discussion of where they travelled, why they travelled, what they wrote, and for whom they wrote.

Colonialism and Rural Society: Evidence from Official Reports

Broad overview: (a) Life of zamindars, peasants and artisans in the late 18th century.

(b)East India Company, revenue settlements and surveys.

(c) Changes over the nineteenth century

Representations of 1857

Broad Overview:

(a) The events of 1857-58

(b) How these events were recorded and narrated.

Colonialism and Indian Towns: Town Plans and Municipal Reports

Broad Overview:

The growth of Mumbai, Chennai, hill stations and cantonments in the 18th and 19th century

Mahatma Gandhi through Contemporary Eyes

Broad Overview:

(a) The nationalist movement 1918-48

(b) The nature of Gandhian politics and leadership.

Partition through Oral Sources

Broad Overview:

(a) The history of the 1940s

(b) Nationalism, Communalism and Partition.

The Making of the Constitution

Broad Overview:

(a) Independence and the new nation state.

(b) The making of the Constitution.

