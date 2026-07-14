CBSE: Students must pass third-language school assessment to get Class 10 certificate from 2027-28

CBSE has clarified that the third language (R3) for the current Class 9 batch will be assessed only through internal school-based assessment. (Image: AI generated)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that while the third language (R3) will not be part of the Class 10 Board examination for students entering the class in 2027-28, clearing the school-based assessment in the subject will be compulsory for receiving the pass certificate.

In a circular dated July 10, the Board said students “must clear the school-based R3 assessment” in Class 10. Those who fail the internal assessment will have to undergo a reassessment by their schools before the Board announces the final results.

CBSE reiterated that students who fail the school-based R3 assessment in Class 9 will not be detained. They will be promoted to Class 10 in the 2027-28 academic year but must clear the pending Class 9 R3 assessment while studying in Class 10.