States follow Centre, cancel board exams

A day after his government decided to cancel CBSE Class XII Board exams this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the decision was taken after an extensive consultative process, and that this was the best and most student-friendly move, PTI reports. The Centre received several inputs from across the country that were insightful, enabling it to take a “student-friendly” decision, he said. Following the Centre’s decision, more states on Wednesday called off their Board exams; a few others said they will take a call soon:

Gujarat

Decided to scrap Class XII state Board exams after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the state government had gone ahead with preparation for Class XII Boards and vaccinating nearly 6 lakh students above 18 years who were to appear for the exams. “Barring Maharashtra and Delhi, no other state had opposed the move to conduct Class XII CBSE exams. So we thought that the exams would be conducted and accordingly prepared for the state Boards,” he told The Indian Express. But after the Centre cancelled CBSE exams on Tuesday, the state retracted from its stand.

Maharashtra

The state on Wednesday decided to cancel the state Board examination for Class XII. The decision will be referred to the State Disaster Management Authority and a formal announcement will be made in the next two days after getting its go ahead, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

Madhya Pradesh

Cancelled Board exams for Class XII, with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stating that children’s lives are precious. Chouhan announced that a group of ministers have been constituted to consult with experts and formulate a mechanism for clearing Class XII students.

Goa

Goa CM Pramod Sawant tweeted Wednesday: “After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 exams shall be cancelled, as the health & safety of our students is of utmost priority…”

Rajasthan

In a meeting of the state cabinet on Wednesday, it was discussed that students too have been affected by the pandemic. The Cabinet decided to cancel Class X and XII Board exams in the state.

Uttarakhand

The state on Wednesday announced cancelation of this year’s Uttarakhand School Education Board examination for Class XII students. Italso announced that every student will be promoted.