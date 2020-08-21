CBSE starts virtual inspection of schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

CBSE decided to conduct ‘Virtual Inspection of Schools (VIOS) for approximately 1000 cases registered for upgradation in session 2019-20 and 2020-21 instantly

As physical inspection of schools is not possible considering COVID-19 pandemic scenario, the Central Board of Secondary Education has adopted the virtual mode for “upgradation of affiliation”. The initiative has been taken to avoid an academic loss to the students, as per a statement by CBSE.

The board decided to conduct Virtual Inspection of Schools (VIOS) for approximately 1000 cases registered for upgradation in session 2019-20 and 2020-21.

CBSE used to appoint an inspection committee for physical inspection of the school. “However, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, schools have been shut down, making it difficult to proceed with the existing procedures of physical inspection, while the students, by virtue of natural progression, now have to continue with the next classes 9 or 11,” CBSE release mentioned.

As per the standard operating procedure, the school and inspection committee will require a smartphone or a tab, an IPAD or a laptop to conduct the virtual inspection process.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had dismissed the plea filed by a group of students seeking cancellation of the CBSE compartmental exams. The apex court has asked parties to file a fresh writ petition if they seek to challenge the CBSE’s decision for conducting compartment exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has, however, not issued any dates for these exams.

