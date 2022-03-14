CBSE Class 10 results 2022: Board sets up committee to examine errors in term 1 Odia paper

Several students who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 exams are claiming that the CBSE class 10 Odia question paper had several errors and the same were not addressed in the answer key or during declaration of results.

Students started complaining on social media platforms after the CBSE class 10 term-1 result was sent to schools on the night of March 11. Since then, students have claimed that many students have scored very less as their marks in the second language exam (Odia) were not awarded for the mistakes apparently caused by the Board.

In response to this, CBSE has now set up an expert committee to examine the discrepancies mentioned by several students and others on social media. The Board is expected to give an answer on this accusation within the next 24 hours.

“It is known that the performance of students in Class X Term-I examinations was communicated to all the schools by CBSE on 11.03.2022. CBSE has also made available a Dispute Redressal Mechanism on the same day to address the genuine issues of the students,” CBSE’s official statement read.

“A dispute has been received from a school regarding the Answer Key of Odia subject in Class-X claiming that the answers given in the answer key for some of the questions are wrong. Therefore, with a view to ascertain the factual position, an expert committee has been constituted by the board which will examine the discrepancies raised in the representation. An appropriate decision will be taken by the Board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee,” the statement added.