CBSE scoring scheme applicable for Class 12 improvement exams: Delhi High Court

The petitioner decided to re-take Accountancy, English Core, Economics and Business Studies exams.

The Delhi High Court has held that the assessment scheme approved by the Supreme Court for CBSE class XII students — who couldn’t take their exams as they were cancelled amid the Covid pandemic — will be applicable to those appearing for improvement examinations as well.

As per the approved scheme, students are to be awarded marks for the cancelled examinations and promoted based on the average performance in the examinations they appeared in.

The order was passed by a single judge bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh, who observed, “Assessment scheme approved by the Supreme Court would also be applicable to improvement students. Such students would also be entitled to avail of the scores as per the scheme or appear for the optional examination whenever it is held by the CBSE.”

The petition was filed by Sanyam Gupta, a student of Sri Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka. He had appeared in the CBSE class XII exam held in February-March, 2019 and secured 95.25%. He decided to drop a year and improve his score to obtain admission in a premier college in Delhi University.

The petitioner decided to re-take Accountancy, English Core, Economics and Business Studies exams. However, the Business Studies paper, which was scheduled for March 24, 2020, was cancelled due to the lockdown.

His lawyer, Rishi Manchanda, prayed that for the cancelled Business Studies, he should be treated on par with the regular students for whom there was an assessment scheme for cancelled papers.

Amit Bansal, counsel for CBSE, submitted that the board had taken a separate decision with respect to students who had appeared for the improvement examination. He said, “If an order is passed directing en bloc…it may put the students, who may not even have appeared for the improvement examinations or whose examinations were cancelled, at a severe disadvantage.”

The court held that an improvement student is “equally a victim of the pandemic just like a regular student”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd