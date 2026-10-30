CBSE revises Scheme of Studies for 2028 Class X board exams

IN A major relief to students of Class IX who will appear for board exams in 2028, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the Scheme of Studies and clarified that three subjects — Individuals in Society, Modules on Computational Thinking (CT) and AI, and Environmental Education — will not be part of their curriculum.
According to officials, these subjects, introduced after the current academic session, created confusion among students and put a burden on them to study nine to 10 subjects. After CBSE’s clarification, students will now be able to focus on five subjects for the board exams and learn the other subjects without the stress of scoring marks.
Under the scheme, the five compulsory board exam subjects will be two languages, mathematics, science and social science. However, the students will study nine compulsory curricular subjects, including a third language, art education, physical education and well-being and vocational education.
“To align the introduction of this curricular area with the implementation schedule, the subject ‘Individuals in Society’ and the ‘Modules of CT & AI’ in Class IX (2026-27) and the subject ‘Environmental Education’ in Class X (2027-28) shall not be part of the curriculum for these batches,” said a CBSE circular issued to all the principals and heads of affiliated schools.
The changes will apply to students studying in Class IX in 2026-27 and progressing to Class X in 2027-28. The existing scheme will continue for students in Class X in 2026-27.
“Vocational Education shall continue to be a compulsory curricular area for students of Class IX (2026–27) progressing to Class X (2027–28). To fulfil this requirement, students may opt for either the subject Kaushal Vikas, or any one of the 22 Skill Subjects notified by the Board…,” read the circular.