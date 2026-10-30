CBSE revises Scheme of Studies for 2028 Class X board exams

IN A major relief to students of Class IX who will appear for board exams in 2028, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the Scheme of Studies and clarified that three subjects — Individuals in Society, Modules on Computational Thinking (CT) and AI, and Environmental Education — will not be part of their curriculum.

According to officials, these subjects, introduced after the current academic session, created confusion among students and put a burden on them to study nine to 10 subjects. After CBSE’s clarification, students will now be able to focus on five subjects for the board exams and learn the other subjects without the stress of scoring marks.