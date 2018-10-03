CBSE revises paper pattern for Class 12 English (Core)

The student can check the new paper pattern through the official website, cbse.nic.in The student can check the new paper pattern through the official website, cbse.nic.in

Students who will appear for the CBSE Class 12 exams in 2019 will get a different English question paper. The board has introduced some changes in the English (Core) exam pattern on the basis of feedback received from the various stakeholders and subsequent deliberation in the meetings of Committee of Courses of the Board and subject experts.

The new paper will have only two passages in Section A (Reading), instead of three passages earlier. The typology of questions have also been changed, the students have to attend 5 MCQs, 9 very short answer type questions, and 3 short answer type questions from passage one and 2 long answer type questions from passage two.

In Section A, total number of questions have been reduced from 24 to 19, and in total, it was reduced from 40 to 35. The board has also made available the revised marking scheme, and sample question paper. The student can check through the official website, cbse.nic.in.

