CBSE revises Class 10, 12 exam dates

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday revised the dates for classes 10 and 12 exams. The dates for the class 12 physics paper and applied physics are shifted from May 13 to June 1. Besides, the dates for History and Banking papers have also been revised.

Similarly, the class 10 mathematics paper will be held on June 2 instead of May 21 as per the revised date sheet, including other various subjects.

The date sheet is available on the website- cbse.gov.in. The board exams will be held from May 4 to June 1.

CBSE exams will be held in the offline mode, and the paper will have 33 per cent internal choice questions. Also, 30 per cent of the syllabus has been reduced. The candidates need to follow COVID-19 pandemic precautions, wearing a face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained.

All exams for class 10 will be conducted in a single shift which will start from 10:30 Am. Duration of each exam has been mentioned beside the subject in the date sheet. The last class 10 board exam will take place on June 7.

The result will be announced by July 15.