CBSE revised results 2018: Class 10, 12 results after re-evaluation, rechecking released at cbse.nic.in

CBSE revised results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the revised results of Class 10, Class 12 board examination after re-checking, re-evaluation. All the students who had applied for the re-evaluation can check the results through the official website, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE revised results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link on the right side of the website

Step 3: In the new window, enter roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

CBSE compartment exams on July 16

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam dates for the compartment examinations. All those students who would be appearing for the same can check out the entire schedule at the official website – cbse.nic.in. The compartmental exams for Class 10 will be conducted on July 16, while the Class 12 examinations will be held from July 16 to July 24.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment exams: Date sheet

July 16, 2018: Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, French, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Home Science, Telegu-Telangana, Bhutia, Mizo

July 17, 2018: Mathematics, Painting, Hindustani Music

July 18, 2018: Social Science

July 19, 2018: Science (Theory and Practical)

July 20, 2018: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B

July 21, 2018: English Communicative, English Language and Literature

July 23, 2018: Urdu Course (A, B), Sanskrit

July 24, 2018: Foundation of Information Technology, Dynamics of Retailing, Information Technology, Introduction to Financial Market, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Basic Agriculture, Food Production, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy.

