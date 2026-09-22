CBSE to hold fresh Class 12 exams for West Asia students whose exams were cancelled due to war

The board also flagged that non submission of LOC of students and details within the requisite time line (File)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board exams for Class 12 candidates in West Asian countries who were dissatisfied with their marks as per the special assessment scheme, which was developed due to cancellation of board examinations in Gulf nations due to prevailing war situation, officials said.

CBSE had cancelled the Class 12 board examinations in seven Middle Eastern countries — Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE for 40 subjects, including 20 academic papers.

“The CBSE had notified an assessment scheme on March 27 for result preparation of affected candidates. Accordingly, results for all regular candidates from West Asian countries were declared on May 13 along with other Class 12 candidates in India and abroad,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.