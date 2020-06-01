CBSE resumes tele-counselling services for pending board exams

The toll-free helpline will be available at 1800-11-8004. (Representational image) The toll-free helpline will be available at 1800-11-8004. (Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has resumed the tele-counseling services for the pending class 10 and 12 exams. The pending board exams will be held from July 1 to July 15 across India. The tele-counseling services will be available from June 1 to June 15 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. The board claims that the helpline will have IVRD and live counselling. Students can avail the toll-free facility at 1800-11-8004.

“While general queries will be answered by teleoperators, 73 counsellors and principals will be available for live psychological counselling in India. Although the board will not hold exams in foreign schools, 21 volunteer principals and counselors will however remain available for students outside India,” the board said in an official statement.

“The widespread COVID-19 has severely impacted lives and systems across the world. It has prompted the board to provide help for the mental well-being of students and parents amidst cancellation of exams, disruption of regular schooling and compulsory lockdown,” the statement added.

The students/parents can get information on board exams including tips for better preparation, managing exam anxiety and time, contact details of CBSE offices, FAQs. Additionally, CBSE will also provide FAQS on exams during coronavirus, COVID-19 daily protocol, learn from home in COVID-19 tips among others.

The board had started the annual facility from February. It provided pre, during, and post-board exam counseling, however, since the exams are being reconducted, the facility has also been revived. “A dedicated additional free of cost CBSE helpline for students and general masses was also pressed into service during the Lockdown period primarily to create awareness and deal with the pandemic,” the board claims.

