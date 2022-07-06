scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
CBSE results “not delayed”, likely to be announced in the last week of July, says Board official

CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022: Results will be available on www.cbseresults.nic.in and also on the Umang app

By: Express News Service | New Delhi I |
July 6, 2022 9:26:59 am
Results will be available on www.cbseresults.nic.in and also on the Umang app.

CBSE’s evaluation process is “on schedule” and the results for the Class 10 & 12 Board exams are likely to be announced in the last week of July, a senior officer of the Board told The Indian Express

Results will be available on http://www.cbseresults.nic.in and also on the Umang app. Umang (or Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is a mobile app by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for access to central and state government services. “Students will also be able to access their mark sheets on DigiLocker immediately,” the officer added. 

Read |CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2022: Before CBSE board results are declared, here’s all you need to know

The officer insisted that the results were not delayed. “This is a totally wrong perception. Look at the year 2020, the results back then were released much after July. We announced our schedule much before and are very much on track to release results by the last week of July,” the officer added. 

This is the first year that CBSE held two Board exams for Class 12 students. For the 2021-22 academic year, the CBSE had introduced a bifurcated format with two terms: the Term-I board exams were held in November-December last year, while the Term-II exams are scheduled to start on April 26. 

The decision was taken after the board exams for the 2020-21 academic year had to be cancelled due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Students were evaluated on their scores in previous exams, practical exams and internal assessments. However, for next year, the Board has decided to restore the pre-pandemic single-exam format from the next academic year, which means the Class 10 and 12 board exams are not likely to be split into two parts. 

 

