CBSE results: Maharashtra logs pass percentage of 97.41 for X and 90.48 for XII

Updated: July 23, 2022 1:32:54 am
The CBSE pass percentages in Maharashtra were recorded at 97.42 per cent for Class 10 and 90.21 per cent for Class 12, while that of the Pune region, which includes Maharashtra, Goa, Diu-Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli, were at 97.41 and 90.48 per cent respectively.
The region fared far better than the national average of 94.40 per cent in Class 10 while it was lesser than the country average of 92.71 per cent in Class 12. The pass percentages in Maharashtra were recorded at 97.42 per cent in Class 10 and 90.21 per cent in Class 12.
Considering the ongoing Covid situation in the country, the exam for 2021-22 was held in two terms, of which the Term 1 paper only had objective-type questions. Compared to previous years, there was considerable delay in the declaring the results this year leading to restlessness amongst the examinees and their parents. The overall pass percentage this year saw a drop from last year, with the number of pass-outs for 10th standard at 4.64 per cent less and that for the 12th standard at 6 per cent less that the previous year.
