CBSE 10th, 12th results 2019: How to apply for re-evaluation, know entire process

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2019 date: If a candidate is not happy with their class 12 or class 10 results which are soon to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), then they have the provision to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets. Students who need to have their marks verify can do so by making a payment of Rs 500 per subject.

The link for the same will be activated day after the declaration of the result on the official website, cbse.nic.in. Candidates can also obtain a photocopy of their board exam answer booklet by paying Rs 700 for class 12 and Rs 550 for class 10 exams, per subject.

For re-evaluation purposes, the link will only be activated for one day. Students will have to pay Rs 100 per question for the re-evaluation process.

CBSE results 2019: Date sheet post result

CBSE has announced to release the results of class 10 and 12 earlier than the previous years. The board conducts the exam for both class 10 and class 12 from March. However, from 2019 onwards, the exams will be held in February. The result is usually released in the third or fourth week of May.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the board secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “The class 10, 12 results are likely to be declared between May 13 to 17, 2019. The Class 12 results will be announced first, following which the CBSE will declare the Class 10 results after two to three days.” Students can check the results through the official websites — cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Read entire story here.

After last year’s leak, the board had taken many tech-driven initiatives to ensure tighter security during the exams. No leak or misconduct has been reported so far. Many videos claiming that CBSE class 10 and class 12 question papers have been leaked went viral on social media. The board had filed FIR against the channels claiming to have original question papers but no truth was found in the claims, as of yet.

The board has also introduced, encrypted question papers, geo-tagging application while sealing, opening and distribution of question papers, CCTV cameras, TETRA — theory evaluation trend analysis — a system which facilitates real-time evaluation monitoring and other initiatives. Check the detailed list here.

Over 31 lakh candidates appeared for this year examination that was concluded on Thursday, April 4 with 18.1 lakh male and 12.9 lakh female candidates.