Friday, July 22, 2022

CBSE results: Ahmedabad private schools emerge in flying colours

Class 10 students of Delhi Public School (DPS) at Bopal in Ahmedabad achieved 100 per cent results as out of the total 451 who appeared for their class 10 board exams, 95.3 per cent students scored first division and 147 students secured above 90 per cent marks.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 23, 2022 1:14:28 am
Priyanshu Nayak emerged as the DPS school topper by securing 99.6 per cent, while the school's average score in Class 10 was 84.61 per cent. (Express Photo)

Most of the private schools in Ahmedabad secured 100 per cent results in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 examinations declared Friday.

Class 10 students of Delhi Public School (DPS) at Bopal in Ahmedabad achieved 100 per cent results as out of the total 451 who appeared for their class 10 board exams, 95.3 per cent students scored first division and 147 students secured above 90 per cent marks.

Priyanshu Nayak emerged as the school topper by securing 99.6 per cent, while the school’s average score in Class 10 was 84.61 per cent.

“Around 14 students scored a perfect 100 in Science, whereas 10 (scored) 100 in Mathematics, three each in English and Sanskrit, five in Artificial Intelligence and one in Social Studies. The students who opted for subjects like Painting and Home Science also made the school proud, with their brilliant performance,” said school principal Sabina Sawhney.

Class 12 toppers were Prachi Jindal in Science Stream with 98.2 per cent; Shubham Garg in Commerce with 97.6 per cent and Nandana Nair in Humanities with 97.2 per cent.

While 130 students out of a total 388 students scored more than 90 per cent, the school average was 83.89 per cent, wherein 36 students scored a cent per cent in Psychology (14), Mathematics (4), Business Studies (4), Computer Science (4), Physical Education (4), Biology (2), Accountancy (1), Applied Math (1), History (1) and Political Science (1).

In Class 10, Yashvi Modi of Udgam School for Children secured 99 per cent, topping the school followed by Diya Patel with 98.8 per cent.

Udgam School for Children, too, secured a 100 per cent result in Class 10 and 12 with all 314 and 298 students clearing the exams. While 132 students scored 90 per cent and above in Class 10, 98 students in Class 12 secured 91 per cent and above.

In Class 12, Nitya Kaka, who secured 98.6 per cent, topped the Commerce stream, while Deekshita Athreya emerged on top with 98 per cent in Science, and Tanaya Patel with 97.6 per cent in Humanities.

At Prakash Higher Secondary School, Anaya Shah topped Class 10 with 98.2 per cent and Heer Kubadiya, who secured 98.4 per cent, secured the first position in Class 12 non-medical stream. With 96.6 per cent, Manaswini topped the medical stream and Bhumika Jain (97.8 per cent) emerged the Commerce stream topper.

Bhoomi Khandelwal, who scored 98.6 per cent, secured the top position in Class 10 at Zebar School for Children where all 184 students cleared the board exams.

