CBSE Results 2026: Class 12th improvement exams allowed in 1 subject; supplementary exams in July

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CBSE 12th Supplementary exams 2026: Following the declaration of the Class 12th results for the 2025-2026 session, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for supplementary examinations. The supplementary examinations are scheduled to take place on July 15, 2026, in a single day. A total of 1,63,800 students have been placed in the compartment category for CBSE Class 12 this year. Last year, it was 1,29,095 students, and in 2024, it was 1,22,170. Also, students who have passed CBSE Class 12 exams but wish to improve the marks in one subject, can apply for the supplementary exams.
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For eligible students, the process for the online submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) will commence on June 2, 2026. CBSE has emphasised that the LOC must be filled out online, and no changes—such as adding or deleting subjects or names—will be permitted once the submission is finalised. For more information on CBSE results, supplementary exam schedule, and rechecking, check the IE Education portal.
The board has specified three main categories of students permitted to appear for the July exams:
Performance Improvement: Students who passed Class 12 in 2026 but wish to improve their performance in a single subject.
Compartment Candidates: Students who appeared in the 2026 main exams and were placed in the compartment category.
Compartment Candidates: Students from the 2025 session who are using their final of three opportunities to clear the compartment.
CBSE has advised schools and students to adhere to the deadlines, as no applications for the supplementary exams will be accepted after the specified closing dates. A detailed circular regarding the process is expected to be issued shortly.
Read More | CBSE 12th Result 2026: What is the passing marks criteria?
The supplementary dates follow the release of the main exam results, which saw an overall pass percentage of 85.20%. Performance data revealed that girls outperformed boys by 6.73%, achieving a pass rate of 88.86% compared to 82.13% for boys. Regionally, Trivandrum led the country with a pass percentage of 95.62%, followed by Chennai (93.84%) and Bengaluru (93.19%).