CBSE Results 2026: Class 12th improvement exams allowed in 1 subject; supplementary exams in July

Teachers said the questions were clear and direct, enabling students to demonstrate their comprehension and writing abilities effectively across different sections of the paper. (representative image/ Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

CBSE 12th Supplementary exams 2026: Following the declaration of the Class 12th results for the 2025-2026 session, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for supplementary examinations. The supplementary examinations are scheduled to take place on July 15, 2026, in a single day. A total of 1,63,800 students have been placed in the compartment category for CBSE Class 12 this year. Last year, it was 1,29,095 students, and in 2024, it was 1,22,170. Also, students who have passed CBSE Class 12 exams but wish to improve the marks in one subject, can apply for the supplementary exams.

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For eligible students, the process for the online submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) will commence on June 2, 2026. CBSE has emphasised that the LOC must be filled out online, and no changes—such as adding or deleting subjects or names—will be permitted once the submission is finalised. For more information on CBSE results, supplementary exam schedule, and rechecking, check the IE Education portal.