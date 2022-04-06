CBSE results 2022: Board issues warning against fake notice on social media

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a warning against a fake circular being circulated on social media platforms about weightage to term 1 and term 2 board exams in the final results.

As per the fake circular doing rounds online, 30 per cent of the weightage will be given to term 1 exams and the remaining 70 per cent will be given to term 2 exams. The circular also added that the weightage for internal assessment will remain the same.

It also took the liberty of stating that the students who could not appear for their exams due to Covid-19 or due to their involvement in the Olympiads/sports events will only be assessed on the basis of their performance in the term-2 exams.

Also read | India Education Summit 2022 Live Updates

Through its official Twitter account, CBSE issued an alert for students and all other shareholders that this notice circulating on social media platforms is fake.

Candidates should remember that all notices regarding board exams and distribution of marks/weightage of different terms will only be issued through the official CBSE website — cbse.nic.in — or the Board’s official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, CBSE has extended the deadline for Dispute Redressal Mechanism registration for the Term 1 examination till Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The decision was taken by the CBSE board after some schools informed that they were not able to apply within the deadline hence, as a special measure CBSE is extending the last date.