CBSE results not releasing on July 11 and 13, board says notice fake

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the result of classes 10 and 12 by July 15, however, the final date is not decided yet. A notification — circulating on social media mentions that the class 12 result will be released on July 11, and the class 10 result on July 13 — is termed fake by the CBSE.

The board has advised students, teachers and other stakeholders not to believe any such circulars. The result notification will be available on the official website- cbse.nic.in.

The fake circular carries the signature of a senior CBSE official.

CBSE earlier cancelled the pending exams of class 10, while class 12 students were given an option to appear for the pending exams later. The students who thought they were disadvantaged by the internal assessment system were given a chance to opt for improvement exams at a later date.

For the cancelled papers, the students will be assessed on the basis of their performance in other held papers. In the case of students who have appeared for more than three subjects, the ‘average of marks obtained in best three performing subjects’ will be awarded for subjects for which the exam was not held, as per the board.

For students who have appeared in exams in only three subjects, the average of marks obtained in ‘best two performing subjects’ will be awarded for papers for which exam was not held.

