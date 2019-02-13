CBSE to announce Class 10, 12 results early this year

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 exams 2019: After having preponed the exam dates from March to February, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the results of class 10 and 12 earlier than the previous years. In a list of instructions released today, the board has mentioned that they aim to bring out board results one week earlier than previous years.

Every year, the CBSE conducts the exam for both class 10 and class 12 from March. However, from 2019 onwards, the exams will be held in February. The result is usually released in the third or fourth week of May.

CBSE exams from February 15

The exams for class 10 will begin from February 21 and class 12 from February 15. The has also issued important instructions for the candidates appearing in the exams.

This year, 31,14,831 candidates have registered for the exam of which 1819077 are boys and 1295754 are girls. This year, 28 transgender students have applied for the CBSE exams.

From class 12, a total of 12,87,369 students will sit for the exams while from class 10, it is 18,27,472 candidates have applied. This includes 22 transgender students from class 10 while six students from class 12.

The CBSE has also issued guidelines informing students that they need to wear their school uniforms during the exams. Candidates will also not be allowed to wear casual clothes for security purpose and old question papers are not allowed in the exam centre.

The board is following special security provisions this year after an alleged leak of question paper the last year.