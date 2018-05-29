Students passing CBSE class 12 exam dropped during AAP rule: Maken

CBSE 12th results 2018: The result for Class 12 board examination was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 26, with the topper obtaining 99.8 per cent (499 out of 500). Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken has claimed that the number of government school students in the national capital who passed CBSE class 12 exam has dropped during AAP rule. To support his claims, Maken tweeted the number of students who passed from government schools compared to private school in the last few years.CBSE results, CBSE, CBSE 12th result, CBSE board exam result, Ajay Maken, Arvind Kejriwal, CBSE schools, education news, CBSE results pass percentage.

One of his tweets addressed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stated, “During Congress rule, 1.47 lakh students passed from government schools. My challenge is that like previous year this year also you could not break this record. Do not lie, see how number of students passing from private schools has increased while those from government schools has gone down.”

The data tweeted showed that 1.47 lakh students had passed CBSE class 12 exam as compared to 76,000 from private schools, in 2013-14. In 2017-18, the number of students who passed from government schools was 1.09 lakh whereas the number was 91,000 in case of private schools.

Kejriwal had lauded the students and said that the good results were achieved despite many hurdles. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the Delhi government schools had a pass percentage of 90.64, against last year’s 88.27 per cent.