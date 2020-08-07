Future of students will be adversely affected if compartment exams are not held: CBSE

CBSE 10th, 12th compartmental exam dates yet to be announced (Representational image) CBSE 10th, 12th compartmental exam dates yet to be announced (Representational image)

CBSE, in an official notice, said if the compartment exams are not conducted, the future of a large number of candidates will be adversely affected. The notice was released after the board had received several queries on holding compartmental exams for class 10 and class 12 students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The requests received in the form of representations for not holding exams cannot be acceded by the CBSE, the official notice stated. The board will, however, hold these exams following the standard operating procedures considering the pandemic situation, it added. CBSE had to cancel its pending board exams and at that time it had stated that a second change will be given to students in the form of compartmental exams. To promote students, CBSE used the best of three criteria.

While answering a petition to the Supreme Court of India, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said that it will release the results based on the special formulae, and students who have an object to the marks given through this formulae will have the chance to appear for the exams. This was to be considered final exam and no improvement exam was to be allowed thereafter, as informed to the SC.

The dates of the compartment exams are yet to be announced, however, the board is receiving complaints asking for cancellation of the exam. Citing the relaxations given by the Ministry of Home Affairs for final year university level exams, conducting of competitive exams like JEE Main and NEET, the CBSE said that the case is under SC and it has no right to cancel the exams, however, the exams will be held amid precautions.

Compartment exams are usually held for students who have failed in one or two subjects. Several boards including Bihar and Telangana state board have cancelled the compartmental exams due to the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd