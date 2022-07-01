scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

Ahead of Class 10, 12 results, CBSE launches ‘Pariksha Sangam’

CBSE results for classes 10 and 12 are expected to release by the end of this month, but CBSE has not made any official announcement yet.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022 7:00:13 pm
Pariksha Sangam. CBSEThis portal has three main sections: Schools (Ganga), Regional offices (Yamuna) and Head office (Saraswati).

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a new digital initiative called ‘Pariksha Sangam’ which will be a one-step platform for board results. As per the official website, this platform is a comprehensive one stop portal for all exam activities.

This portal — parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in — has three main sections: Schools (Ganga), Regional offices (Yamuna) and Head office (Saraswati).

Read |CBSE Class 10th, 12th results to be declared by July end: Official

Under the schools’ section, students and all other stakeholders will be able to get information about exam reference material, pre exam and exam activities, school DigiLocker and post exam activities, and communication and an integrated payment system. All these sections have more detailed information divided into further sub-sections. In the regional offices’ section, students will find information about RO dashboard for command, control and data management, historical information repository of schools and much more.

Additionally, with the CBSE boards class 10 and 12 results expected soon, this portal will play a crucial part. Students will be able to register their requests for re-evaluation, photocopy of answer sheets and more. Students will also be able to register their queries with schools and other results-related queries through this portal.

Best of Express Premium
A century old, how Gita Press came to be ‘leading purveyor of print...Premium
A century old, how Gita Press came to be ‘leading purveyor of print...
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, saversPremium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, savers
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loopPremium
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loop
Don’t ignore the services sectorPremium
Don’t ignore the services sector
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |CBSE Class 10 term-1 results declared; no marksheet to be issued for term-1 result

Meanwhile, CBSE results for classes 10 and 12 are expected to release by the end of this month. As students await their results, no date has been announced officially for results. “The board is on track to advance the schedule. UG admission schedule of different institutions are kept in mind and CBSE (is) in touch with the concerned authorities to protect the interest of its students,” Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Exams, CBSE told The Indian Express.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement