Ahead of Class 10, 12 results, CBSE launches ‘Pariksha Sangam’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a new digital initiative called ‘Pariksha Sangam’ which will be a one-step platform for board results. As per the official website, this platform is a comprehensive one stop portal for all exam activities.

This portal — parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in — has three main sections: Schools (Ganga), Regional offices (Yamuna) and Head office (Saraswati).

Under the schools’ section, students and all other stakeholders will be able to get information about exam reference material, pre exam and exam activities, school DigiLocker and post exam activities, and communication and an integrated payment system. All these sections have more detailed information divided into further sub-sections. In the regional offices’ section, students will find information about RO dashboard for command, control and data management, historical information repository of schools and much more.

Additionally, with the CBSE boards class 10 and 12 results expected soon, this portal will play a crucial part. Students will be able to register their requests for re-evaluation, photocopy of answer sheets and more. Students will also be able to register their queries with schools and other results-related queries through this portal.

Meanwhile, CBSE results for classes 10 and 12 are expected to release by the end of this month. As students await their results, no date has been announced officially for results. “The board is on track to advance the schedule. UG admission schedule of different institutions are kept in mind and CBSE (is) in touch with the concerned authorities to protect the interest of its students,” Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Exams, CBSE told The Indian Express.