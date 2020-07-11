CBSE Class 10, 12 exams and results: Timeline of what has happened so far

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2020: Students will get their results by July 15. Representational image/ file CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2020: Students will get their results by July 15. Representational image/ file

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2020: In what seems to be a first, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently cancelled the board examinations, taking note of the situation prevailing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CBSE class 10, 12 students will now get their results by July 15, under a special scheme.

The COVID-19 outbreak not only hampered this year’s academic schedule but also had an impact on the coming academic year. With schools shut and lesser instructional hours for teachers, the board has reduced the syllabus for the 2021 batch.

For classes 9 to 12 the syllabus has been reduced by 30 per cent, while for classes 8 and below, CBSE-affiliated schools will have the freedom to rationalise the syllabus on their own. The CBSE has come up with a new marking scheme to evaluate students, in place of holding exams. For classes 1 to 8, students will be promoted to the next class without exams.

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2020: Timeline

February: CBSE exams postponed due to North East Delhi violence

Before the lockdown was imposed, it was the North East Delhi riot which hampered examinations and led to postponement of several papers of class 10, 12 at Maujpur-Babarpur areas. Though the board decided to conduct the pending exams later, however, it was then cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, a total of 30,96,771 students appeared for the board exams that began from February 15.

March: COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown

A week before the lockdown was announced, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the class 10, 12 exams which were postponed on March 18. The board initially deferred the ongoing exams from March 19 to 31.

Explained | Will CBSE’s decision to scrap Class 10, 12 exams have a ripple effect on other state boards?

April: Board exams for major subjects

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in April announced that not all exams will be re-conducted for students of class 10 and 12 students. The board said the exams will be held for as many as 29 subjects only. Of 40-odd cancelled exams, only those papers were to be re-conducted, which were significant for admission to colleges, while the rest were to be evaluated internally.

May: CBSE decides to conduct pending exams from July 1

After a long wait, the CBSE released the exam scheduled for the pending papers. It announced that the tests will be held from July 1 onwards. The exam was decided to be held from July 1 to 15 for 29 major papers, including six exams for class 10 students for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be held across the country.

Evaluation from home

Following the direction from HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May started the evaluation of over 1.5 crore answer sheets. The evaluation process is being conducted from home. The board is set to announce the result by July 15.

June: CBSE cancels pending 10th, 12th exams

Deviating slightly from its earlier stance, CBSE decided against conducting the class 10 board exams, while class 12 students were to have an option to appear for the pending exams later. The students who thought they were disadvantaged by the internal assessment system were given a chance to opt for improvement exams at a later date. The date is yet to be announced.

July: CBSE reduces 30% syllabus for Classes 9 to 12

The board has scrapped the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent. Among some chapters, the board completely deleted chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of Class 11 for the academic year 2020-21. For classes 8 and below, schools have the freedom to rationalise the syllabus. This was done to make up for the lost instructional hours by the board.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal discusses CBSE exam result

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday, July 7 held a meeting with officials of the ministry and Delhi University regarding a synchronised calendar for varsity admission and board exam results.

Held a meeting with officials of @HRDMinistry and Delhi University today to discuss a synchronized calendar for DU admissions & #CBSE board examination results etc.

