SC asks CISCE to declare Class 10, 12 results by mid-July, assessment to be different from CBSE

The Supreme Court has today asked both the central education boards — CBSE and CISCE — to declare the results for class 10 and 12 students by mid-July. While the CBSE has presented to the court a detailed statement on how the board will be declaring results without holding the exams, however, CISCE is yet to release such details.

Unlike CBSE, CISCE is likely to give the option to appear for improvement exams to class 10 students as well. CBSE is giving marks based on best of three for students who have appeared for three or more exams and best of two for students who have appeared for three exams and the best of two subjects plus internal assessment for students with one or two exams. This scheme has been approved by SC, however, CISCE said that it will declare the result on a slightly different policy which is not disclosed yet.

While the counsel for petitioner wanted to give options to take the exam within two weeks of the declaration of results to avoid confusion, the solicitor general Tushar Mehta said, “We are giving the option to students whenever the situation is conducive. It is a pro-students measure”

The decision came after students and parents expressed displeasure on appearing for the board exams in July. The board exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the number of cases infected by the virus is increasing, several state governments also were against conducting the board exams.

