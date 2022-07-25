scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

CBSE Result 2022: Revaluation process to begin tomorrow; check how to apply

Candidates who are unhappy with their score can apply for rechecking on the official website -- cbse.gov.in -- before 11:59 pm of July 28. Students can apply for revaluation of only term 2 score.

July 25, 2022 7:55:18 pm
CBSE Revaluation, CBSE results 2022, CBSE resultsCBSE Revaluation 2022: The rechecking process will be completed in three main steps. (Representative image. Express photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the revaluation process from tomorrow, i.e. July 25. Candidates who are unhappy with their score can apply for rechecking on the official website — cbse.gov.in.

This year, board released the final results for classes 10 and 12 on July 22, and the online application process for verification of marks will start Tuesday.

Read |‘He will regret it now’: Abandoned by father, Bihar girl scores 99.4% in Class 10

CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for revaluation.

Step 3: First, students will have to apply for verification of marks (totaling of the score). The Board will check the answer sheets once again for any totaling errors and then report back to the student with the revised (or same) result.

Step 4: Students can stop here if they do not see any difference or don’t wish to proceed. Others can then decide whether they want to obtain the photocopies of their answer sheets or not. Candidates should note that they can only check the subjects they applied for, and not others.

Step 5: After processing photocopy request, the Board will send the online version of the photocopy of the requested answer sheet(s) to the candidate. Then the candidate will have the chance to apply for revaluation of specific questions.

Step 6: The Board will recheck the objection raised by the student and revert with updated result.

Also read |CBSE results: Mother of Haryana girl scoring 100% in Class 10 worries about her future; Khattar assures help

Students will have time till 11:59 pm of July 28 to apply for verification of marks, and they will be charged Rs 500 per subject. Then, they will be given time from August 8 till 11:59 pm of August 9 to apply for obtaining photocopy of answer sheets and they will be charged Rs 500 per answer sheet. After that, they will have time from August 13 till 11:59 pm of August 14 to apply for Re-evaluation and will be charged Rs 100 per question.

It is also important to note that students can apply for revaluation of only term 2 score, as the term 1 score has been finalised and added to the final score by the Board.

