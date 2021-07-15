CBSE Result 2021: Board opens portal for moderation of Class 11-12 marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today opened the tabulation portal for the moderation of Class 11 and 12 theory marks. The tabulation portal is available on cbse.gov.in. The schools would be given time to moderate the scores uploaded as per the reference year data bank.

The portal for moderation and tabulation will be open from July 16 to July 22. The board requested the schools to upload the marks as soon as possible for the board to declare the result by July 31. For schools that will not be able to upload the marks, their result will be declared separately after July 31, the board said.

Read | CBSE private candidates claim evaluation system discriminatory, board cites lack of data to promote them

“Class 10 result of over 32,000 students from 7,800 schools were still pending. CBSE has not been able to pull their information. These included either students of other boards or some error from the school’s side,” the official CBSE notice read.

The CBSE will be issuing new internal assessment guidelines for classes 10 and 12 students as part of its revised assessment scheme for the academic year 2021-2022.

The CBSE has announced that this year it is moving away from its system of conducting one board exam at the end of the year, and has instead bifurcated the year into two academic terms with examinations at the end of both. It has also created a basket of four options for how results will finally be computed depending on four different possible scenarios because of the dynamic COVID situation.