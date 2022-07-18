CBSE Results: Board requests Kerala, Tamil Nadu govts, and ICSI to wait for its Class 12 results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has written to the Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments as well as the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) last week to request for an extension of their respective admission processes for the upcoming academic year, until it announces its Class 12 results. As per officials from the board, they are expected not before the third week of July.

After receiving requests from CBSE students who applied to the Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom, the University of Queensland in Australia, the Lasalle College of Arts in Singapore and the University of Western Australia, the board has also informed the four universities about its schedule.

Almost all state education boards have released their results, and admissions to various universities have also begun, leading to worry among CBSE students.

To address the issue, the board had recently approached the University Grants Commission (UGC), which issued an advisory to institutions on July 13 to to plan their admission calendar keeping the date of the results in mind.

Sources told The Indian Express that CBSE had approached to the Directorate of Technical Education in Tamil Nadu last week to ensure that the application window for the undergraduate programmes in the state does not close before it announces the class 12 results.

The board also wrote a letter to the Department of General Education in Kerala on July 13, after reports emerged that the deadline for Class 11 admissions to the state-affiliated schools was approaching.

Speaking about why it requested ICSI to extend the registration deadline, a CBSE official told The Indian Express: “We wrote to the ICSI, since candidates who cleared the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) in July last year have to register for the Executive Programme within a year of qualifying the test and they need their Class 12 mark sheet for the same. Otherwise, they might have to appear for the examination again.”

Sanyam Bharadwaj, controller of examinations at the board, said the results are expected to come out by the end of this month, adding: “We have to conduct the exam for more than 114 subjects for Class 12 students and about 74 for Class 10 students. We have to evaluate about two crore answer books of over 34 lakh students. Preparing results needs many steps, which include the incorporation of eligibility criteria and 100 per cent accuracy in the compilation of results. Board is dealing with a very large magnitude of data for preparing the results,” he had said.

CBSE had conducted two phases of board examinations for class 10 and class 12 students in 2021-’22 – a first-term examination between November and December last year, and a second-term examination in April. The final result will be based on performances in both exams.