CBSE answers queries on Class 10, 12 exams; here are most asked questions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released updated Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) notice on class 10, 12 board examinations. The questions relate to not holding of board examinations, promotion of students to next class, and other queries of students students across the country and abroad.

One of the queries raised concern about the decision of the board not to conduct any more examinations for class 10, 12 for schools located outside India. “Clause 5 of CBSE Press release dated 1.4.20 notifies that the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India. As this would directly affect students associated with over 250 schools abroad, what will happen to the results of class XII students?”

The board in its reply stated that the schools in the Middle East countries, Kuwait are closed till August 3, 2020, and if examination are conducted after the mentioned date, the future of the college admissions will be at stake. “As per the information available, schools have been closed for a long period in Middle East Countries and in Kuwait till 3rd August,2020. Similarly, schools in Iran, Japan, Nigeria, etc are also closed. Conducting exams is not a one-day process. It requires time to deliver papers, transport for evaluation, process results, etc. In such circumstances, if exams are conducted after 3rd August, then future of college admissions of all the students will be at stake. Therefore, the CBSE will prepare results of all students in CBSE schools located outside India, for all the subjects that the students had registered for based on certain objective criteria. CBSE will also issue passing documents as per practice for future use,” CBSE replied.

The queries of the students and the reply are available at the board website- cbse.nic.in.

Meanwhile, due to lockdown, the board has decided to conduct examinations only on 29 major papers which includes six class 10 exams for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be held across the country and 11 for North-East Delhi intermediate students only.

The class 12 papers will be conducted over the country are Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Elective), Hindi (Core), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (new), Information Technology, Bio-Tech, while the subjects to be conducted in North East Delhi are .English Elective – N, English Elective -C, English Core, Mathematics, Economics, Biology, Political Science, History, Physics, Accountancy, Chemistry; while the class 10 papers to be conducted in North East Delhi are Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Comm, English Language and Literature, Science, Social Science.

The CBSE has decided to promote all students from class 1 to 8 to next grade.

