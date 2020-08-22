CBSE releases ‘Teacher Energised Manuals’ for science, maths from Classes 6 to 10

The class based manuals on Science and Maths are available on the website- cbseacademic.nic.in. Representational image/ file

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has developed a Teacher Energised Resource Manuals (TERM) for teaching science, mathematics from classes 6 to 10 in collaboration with the Central Square Foundation. The manuals aim the teachers in aligning their classroom transaction to build competencies.

Each chapter of this resource manual corresponds to the respective chapters in the NCERT textbooks. The chapters have been built-up by concepts, linked to the NCERT Learning Outcomes, and, an attempt has been made to delineate Learning Objectives for each chapter. Every chapter has a set of assessment items and sample strategies for transaction of concepts, the CBSE circular mentioned.

The class based manuals on science and maths are available on the board website- cbseacademic.nic.in. The manuals will help support teachers to develop pedagogical plans for implementing competency based learning to equip students with the requisite skills and competencies pertaining to the subjects.

