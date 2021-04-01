No reduction in CBSE syllabus for academic session 2021-22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 of the new academic session 2021-22. Notably, CBSE has not made any reduction in the syllabus. The new academic session commences from April.

The board had reduced 30 per cent of the syllabus in the last academic year due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The students should note that the previous syllabus will not be applicable in the new academic year and they have to study full syllabus.

The CBSE has recently revised the dates for classes 10 and 12 exams. The dates for the class 12 physics paper and applied physics are shifted from May 13 to June 1. Similarly, the class 10 mathematics paper will be held on June 2 instead of May 21 as per the revised date sheet, including other various subjects.

The board exams will be held from May 4 to June 1. The candidates can download the syllabus of classes 9 to 12 through the website- cbseacademic.nic.in.