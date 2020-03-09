CBSE releases schedule for exams postponed due to Delhi violence

CBSE to reconduct exams for students who could not appear for board exams due to Delhi violence (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ Representational image ) CBSE to reconduct exams for students who could not appear for board exams due to Delhi violence (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ Representational image )

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the exams postponed due to violence in Delhi’s northeast areas. “The exam will be re conducted for all those who reside in the affected areas of Delhi including north east districts, who could not move out of the area and appear for the examination at their centers,” said the board in its recent circular. It has also directed the schools to submit a list of the affected students to their respective regional office by March 14.

Violent mobs had torched vehicles, homes, and shops in Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur areas of Delhi. Exams were postponed in these areas. Students who had exam centers in this area who could not appear for the exam will also get a chance to appear in the exam on the revised dates.

Class 12

Class 10

The Delhi government had also conducted special parent-teacher meetings for students in these areas. The teachers counselled the parents and students in view of the violence in the area. The students have been appearing for exams from March 3 onward and the attendance in affected areas have been recorded over 98 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd