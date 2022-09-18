CBSE releases sample question papers for Class 10th, 12th; check how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for the current academic year 2022-23 for students of classes 10 and 12. Interested students can now download the sample papers from the official CBSE website — cbseacademic.nic.in.

The Board has also notified that the sample question papers of the remaining subjects of both the board classes will be released soon at the official website.

CBSE class 10, 12 sample question papers: How to download

Step 1: To download the sample question papers, students have to visit the official CBSE website —cbseacademic.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, under the ‘academic’ section, click on the given link for sample question papers.

Step 3: A new PDF document will open in a new window or tab. The PDF will have links for sample questions papers for class 10 and 12. Click on the desired link.

Step 4: Upon clicking on the class link, a new window will open with a list of subjects. Click on the link of the subject you wish to get the question paper.

Step 5: The sample question paper will open. Download and save for future reference.

Along with the sample question papers, CBSE has also issued marking scheme for each subject of both classes — 10 and 12. To check the marking scheme, candidates have to click on the ‘MS’ link provided with the subject list at the official website.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also commenced the registration process of private candidates for CBSE Board exam 2023 on September 17. Interested students can now register for class 10 and class 12 board exams 20223 by visiting the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in.