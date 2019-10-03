CBSE releases sample paper for Class 10 Basic Mathematics, Standard Mathematics

CBSE Class 10 sample paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the sample paper for Class 10 Basic Mathematics, Standard Mathematics. From 2020, the students who do not wish to pursue mathematics at the senior secondary level will be able to opt for a simpler question paper in the Class X board examinations.

The students can check the sample papers through the website- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Students who opt for the Mathematics Basic paper will not be allowed to opt for mathematics as a subject at the senior secondary level. According to the CBSE circular, a student will be able to choose their level of examination when the affiliated school submits the ‘list of candidates’ to the board, a few months before the examination.

However, if a student who chooses Mathematics Basic changes his mind later and wishes to pursue mathematics at the senior secondary level, he will be given the option to take the Mathematics Standard examination during the compartment exams.

Earlier, the board released the sample question papers for the Classes 10, 12 examinations. The sample question papers of Bengali, English, Arabic, Accountancy, Physical Science, Chemistry, Geography, Mathematics, other subjects have been released.