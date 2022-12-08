CBSE releases notice regarding preparation for Class 10, 12 practical exams

CBSE Practical Exams Class 10, 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released a notice regarding preparation of practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 that are scheduled to start from January 1, 2023. Students can check the notification at the official CBSE website– cbse.gov.in.

As per the notification, the schools must ensure that syllabus for practical examination is completed and necessary arrangements like preparation and stocking of laboratories and identification of internal examiners are done well in time. Class 12 practical exam shall be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board.

The schools should ensure that all parents and students are informed about the date sheet, the list of candidates shall be checked thoroughly and cross checked with from the online system. Sufficient number of practical answer books have been received by the school before the actual date of examination. In case there is any issue, the schools must contact the regional office.

Students shall ensure their subjects are reflected correctly on the list and they should be aware of the subjects for which practical exams are to be conducted. The students would not get a second chance to appear for the practical exam, therefore they should ensure that they are present for the exam. In case of any issue, they should contact their school.

Regional offices shall share the guidelines with the schools as soon as they are released by the CBSE. They should ensure that practical exams are completed as per schedule, all external examiners are appointed before the commencement of practical exams and all practical answer books are delivered to the schools before the commencement of the exam.