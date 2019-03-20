CBSE releases list of courses to pursue after passing Class 12

In its latest ‘student-friendly’ initiative the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an exhaustive list of courses to pursue post class 12. The list includes a brief on the name of the college, eligibility criteria and other details related to that course.

“As a sequel to the ongoing initiatives, CBSE has prepared a compendium of suggestive courses for students which will help them get information about various course choices, institutes and combinations available in higher education beforehand after class 10 itself, ” said chairperson, CBSE, Anita Karwal in an official statement.

There are over 900 universities and over 41,000 colleges in India which are providing higher education at present and the list, according to CBSE, tries to cover the most of the traditional, new age and popular courses provided by them.

“The purpose of this compendium is to generate enough curiosity in the students to explore further on the scope, possibilities, avenues, for each of these courses and to look for other options beyond these courses as well,” said Karwal.

The list consists of 113 career options including art restoration, actuarial sciences, public relations, corporate intelligence, engineering, liberal studies and languages and related colleges and courses. The list expands up to 122 pages and can be accessed at the official website, cbse.nic.in.

Meanwhile, class 12 exams are still ongoing. The result for the same is expected to be released by May 10, 2019. In an official statement, CBSE had mentioned releasing the result early this year.

Some of the central universities including, JNU, Lucknow University etc have already started the admission process. Check details here –

The University of Delhi (DU) is also likely to begin its admission process early this year, with registration starting on April 15 and finishing on May 7, 2019.