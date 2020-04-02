CBSE releases curriculum for Class 10, 12

CBSE has advised schools not to change the curriculum which may affect assessment of student’s learning level CBSE has advised schools not to change the curriculum which may affect assessment of student’s learning level

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the curriculum for secondary and senior secondary schools. The board in its notification mentioned that it will consider possible loss of instructional time in the academic session 2020-21 due to the closure of schools amid coronavirus pandemic.

CBSE has advised schools not to change the curriculum which may affect assessment of student’s learning level. “It is reiterated that any deviation in transaction of the curriculum may seriously affect assessment of the student’s learning level and the preparation for the Board examinations. Please note that the Evaluation will be carried out exactly according to the syllabi given for the current academic year,” the board release mentioned. To view the curriculum, click here for the link.

The board took the unprecedented decision on Wednesday that it will not conduct some of its annual board examinations which have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and the national lockdown.

The examinations will be conducted only on 29 major papers which is required for promotion and maybe crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also decided to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 to the next grade. The students of classes 9 and 11 will be promoted to the next class on the basis of internal assessments of schools.

