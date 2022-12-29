CBSE releases class X, XII board exam datesheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examination. Exams for both classes will start on February 15.

While Class 10 students will appear for the last paper on March 21, for Class 12 the Board exams will conclude on April 5.

The datesheet has been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure no two subjects’ combinations fall on the same date, reads the CBSE notice.

The Ministry of State for Education, Annapurna Devi had earlier this month told Lok Sabha that at least 40 per cent questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 per cent in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency based.

These questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based.

“In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based format,” she had informed Parliament.

The exams for class 10 will begin with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Sherpa, Thai and Tamang and conclude with Mathematics (Basic and Standard). Class 12 will begin with Entrepreneurship and conclude with Psychology. Unlike 2022 when exams were held in two parts, CBSE will now hold single board exams. Most exams will be of three hours duration and conclude at 1:30 pm, while some will be of two hours duration and conclude at 12:30 pm.

In the last session, CBSE results for class 10 and 12 were announced in July where class 12 recorded an overall passing percentage of 92.71 per cent, and 94.40 per cent of students managed to pass the class 10 exam.