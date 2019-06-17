CBSE releases class 10, 12 compartment exam admit card for regular and private candidates

CBSE releases class 10, 12 compartment exam admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the compartment exams for class 10 and class 12 students to be conducted in July 2019. Candidates who are appearing for these exams can download their admit card from the official website, cbse.nic.in.

For those appearing from regular mode, the admit card will be available from their respective schools. Instead of students, schools have to download the admit cards and disburse to respective candidates for regular admissions. For private students, individual log-in links are activated.

CBSE releases class 10, 12 compartment exam admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘school login’ or ‘private login’ next to admit card for compartment exam July 2019 under ‘recent announcement’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

A consolidated mark sheet will be issued only to candidates whose compartment result was declared in 2018-2019 examination and thereafter declared pass in July 2019 compartment examination. The exams are scheduled to begin from July 2, 2019.

Candidates will get three chances to appear for compartment exam from 2020. The board has also decided that from 2020 academic session, compartment candidates will be given three chances to appear for the examination, while candidates who failed will be allowed to appear for the examination next year and practical marks will be carry forwarded.

According to CBSE, a candidate placed in a compartment may reappear for the exam to be held in July or August same year and may avail the second chance in March/April next year. They may further avail the third chance for the compartmental exam that will be conducted in July/August of that year.