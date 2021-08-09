CBSE releases Class 10, 12 dispute redressal policy, here’s all you need to know

The dispute settlement window will open on August 9 and the processing of the decision will be done maximum by August 16. File.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the dispute redressal policy for class 10 and 12. The board was receiving multiple requests regarding the tabulation of board exam marks.

CBSE has opened the dispute redressal window. The application process will begin on August 9 and the processing of the decision will be done maximum by August 16. If candidates are not satisfied with their performance, two facilities have been provided by CBSE to the students:

1) Students who are not satisfied with the assessment, done based on the policy will be given an opportunity to appear in the examinations to be conducted by the board when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. As per this policy, marks scored in the later examinations will be considered as final.

2) Dispute regarding computation of results will be referred to a committee constituted by CBSE.

If students feel that there has been some mistake in the computation of marks by the result committee, then they can make the representation to the principal of the school for verification and the schools will respond to the candidates.

If the result committee finds that there has been a mistake in the calculation of students’ marks, then the committee will inform the same to the principal of the school along with all the records and how the mistake occurred and what would have been the effect of the claim on the marks of other students at the time of actual moderation and submission of marks at an earlier stage.

This application of the school will be sent to the regional office through the “school request submission for resolution (SRSR)” system only, the link of which will be available in the school log-in.

If any student wants to challenge the policy formulated for evaluation of marks, then the school will send the application to the committee. The committee will submit its recommendation to the Controller of Examinations. The same will be verified and appropriate decision will be taken.