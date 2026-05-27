CBSE responds to Rahul Gandhi’s OSM allegations, says contract followed norms

In his statement, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Coempt Edutech had earlier operated under the name Globarena and had been linked to controversies in Telangana (Images via X, official website/Upscaled with AI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rejected allegations regarding the awarding of the digital evaluation contract to Coempt Edutech, calling the claims “erroneous, misleading and not based on facts”. In a statement issued amid the ongoing controversy over the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) process, the CBSE said all procedures were followed while awarding the contract.

The board stated that it had followed General Financial Rules protocols “scrupulously” during the tender process. According to the CBSE, the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the digital evaluation of answer books for Board Exams 2026 was floated on the Central Public Procurement portal on August 28, 2025, and the contract was awarded to the qualified bidder after due process.